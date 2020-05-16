Rhumbline Advisers Has $49.96 Million Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of T-Mobile Us worth $49,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 128,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.