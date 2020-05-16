Rhumbline Advisers Has $51.88 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,829 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $51,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $113.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

