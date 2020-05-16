Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,702 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $48,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.