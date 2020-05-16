Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 22,034 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 747,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Paychex were worth $47,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,811,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $63.43 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

