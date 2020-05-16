Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 80,565 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HP were worth $52,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 112,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $2,665,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

