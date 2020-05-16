Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,182,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,557 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Procter & Gamble worth $460,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

NYSE PG opened at $114.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average of $120.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

