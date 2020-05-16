Robert William Beck Purchases 5,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) CEO Robert William Beck purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,827.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert William Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Robert William Beck acquired 10,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00.

Regional Management stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 38.33 and a current ratio of 38.33. The firm has a market cap of $167.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.44. Regional Management Corp has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.01 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Regional Management by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

