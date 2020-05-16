Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

