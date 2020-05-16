Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WIX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Wix.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.56.

WIX stock opened at $201.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.85. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $204.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. Research analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,184,000 after buying an additional 1,492,253 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wix.Com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,634,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,772,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,804 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,721,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,854 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 948,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,037,000 after purchasing an additional 291,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

