Rudd International Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rudd International Inc. lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Walt Disney by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 144,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,044 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 100,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 248,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.