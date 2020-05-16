Rupaya (RUPX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Rupaya has a total market cap of $10,897.78 and $12.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,842.59 or 3.80072432 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,566,085 coins and its circulating supply is 13,603,631 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

