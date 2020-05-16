SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other SBA Communications news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total value of $1,606,655.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,753.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,609.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,393 shares of company stock worth $77,316,696. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $284.10 on Friday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $199.22 and a one year high of $317.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,550.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.90.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.