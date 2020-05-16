Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.30. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,114. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

