Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Ban Seng Teh Sells 497 Shares

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $24,879.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,521.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ban Seng Teh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $331,264,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 52.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,349 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,150,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

