Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Colfax in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of CFX opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Colfax’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $149,108.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $165,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $340,622.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

