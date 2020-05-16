Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Servicesource International alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicesource International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Servicesource International from $1.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

SREV stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Servicesource International has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Servicesource International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Moore acquired 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $102,343.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 917,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,137.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 540,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $659,288.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 728,934 shares of company stock worth $846,382. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Servicesource International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Servicesource International in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Servicesource International during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Servicesource International (SREV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.