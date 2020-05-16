Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.70

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €87.70 ($101.98) and last traded at €83.90 ($97.56), with a volume of 95011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €79.50 ($92.44).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.00 ($84.88).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.59.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.