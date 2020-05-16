Short Interest in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Decreases By 10.3%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 26.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth $162,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their target price on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

SCVL opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.24. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.97 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

