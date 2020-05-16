Short Interest in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Drops By 6.1%

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 62,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.69% and a negative net margin of 130.44%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina purchased 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $49,995.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Newell purchased 64,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $499,999.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,359.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,925 shares of company stock valued at $28,841 in the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.