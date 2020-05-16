Sierra Oncology’s (SRRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $121.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.43. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 472,395 shares in the last quarter. Abingworth LLP boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 304.6% in the first quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 876,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 659,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 824,701 shares during the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

