Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Short Interest Update

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 13,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 27.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.17.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,565.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,921 shares in the company, valued at $265,075.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.