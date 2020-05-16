Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.19% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($20.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $190,518,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $449,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,251.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,991,171 shares of company stock worth $194,534,351 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at $6,639,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at $55,635,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at $10,092,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 189.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 608,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

