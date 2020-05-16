Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Decreased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.15.

Shares of SWKS opened at $106.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

