SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Stake Lifted by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 5,099.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $73,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

