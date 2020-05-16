Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,033,000 after acquiring an additional 197,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,045,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,046,000 after acquiring an additional 49,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.59. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

