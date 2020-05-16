Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,204 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $32.94 on Friday. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

