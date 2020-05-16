Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 104,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ SONA opened at $8.47 on Friday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 20.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $80,498.58. Insiders purchased 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $490,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the first quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the first quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 59.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 232,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 87,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 80,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

SONA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

