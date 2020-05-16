Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Stake Raised by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,674 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $125,316,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,099 shares of the airline’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 332,346 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

