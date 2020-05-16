SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.06

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.06 and last traded at $102.07, with a volume of 9060100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 159,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

