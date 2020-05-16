Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 8,900 ($117.07) price target (down previously from GBX 9,200 ($121.02)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,770 ($102.21) to GBX 8,110 ($106.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 9,680 ($127.33) to GBX 8,900 ($117.07) in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 8,710 ($114.58) to GBX 7,310 ($96.16) in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,371.92 ($110.13).

Shares of SPX opened at GBX 9,128 ($120.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,574.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,716.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 7,220 ($94.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 78 ($1.03) dividend. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $32.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, for a total transaction of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

