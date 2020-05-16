Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sprott in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sprott’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Sprott alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of SII opened at C$3.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $867.35 million and a PE ratio of 104.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.93. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$14.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 352.94%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.