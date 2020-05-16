Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Square by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,952,000 after purchasing an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,832,000 after purchasing an additional 708,667 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,433,000 after purchasing an additional 321,411 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after purchasing an additional 323,893 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,300,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $80.26 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.40 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.