Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Gildan Activewear Call Options (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,476 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,737% compared to the average volume of 334 call options.

Shares of GIL opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIL. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $128,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 55.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

