Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 6.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.86 million. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. Analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

