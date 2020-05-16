Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $433,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in McKesson by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK opened at $136.45 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average of $142.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,057. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

