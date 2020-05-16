Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $137,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,417,000 after purchasing an additional 859,321 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,077,000 after purchasing an additional 391,921 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,431,000 after purchasing an additional 237,270 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.23.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

