Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in L Brands by 357.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,905 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,030,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,718,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB opened at $10.86 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.