STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Receives Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SSKN. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. STRATA Skin Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.31.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.24.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSKN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 461,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

