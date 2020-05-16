Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for oncology and other serious diseases. It has built a broad product candidate portfolio through internal discovery and in-licensing of novel cancer therapeutics. It is advancing its product candidates through in-house research and development efforts and strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.67.

Shares of SNSS opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.77. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 134,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,302 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

