SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $887.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.61. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Eventbrite by 440.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 1,826.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 106.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.