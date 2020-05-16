SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Corteva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTVA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

CTVA opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Corteva by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Corteva by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Corteva by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Corteva by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.