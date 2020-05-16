SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $86.88 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.22.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

