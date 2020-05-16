SunTrust Banks Comments on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($1.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.87). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

ZBH opened at $112.10 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $792,404,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $5,947,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.