SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Insiders have bought a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $7,164,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

