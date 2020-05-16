SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($29.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($22.61). SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($35.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($33.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($36.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($37.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($35.96) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($33.10) EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($8.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $4.00. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHK. Cfra reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $242.86.

NYSE CHK opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $520.00. The company has a market cap of $107.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

