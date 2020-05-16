Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

STRO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley cut shares of Sutro Biopharma to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $228.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.42. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.69% and a negative net margin of 130.44%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arturo Md Molina purchased 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $49,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,643.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Newell acquired 64,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 166,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,359.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,925 shares of company stock valued at $28,841. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 41,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 289,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

