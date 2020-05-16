Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STRO. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.15). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 130.44% and a negative return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 64,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,359.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina purchased 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,643.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,925 shares of company stock valued at $28,841. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

