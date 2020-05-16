SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Trading Up 8.4%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $173.84 and last traded at $173.28, approximately 706,199 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 623,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average of $217.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,192 shares of company stock worth $1,855,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.