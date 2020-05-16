SVB Leerink Increases Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $127.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XLRN. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Shares of XLRN opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.77. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,159,000 after buying an additional 2,014,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,072,000 after buying an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,143,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 791,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,978,000 after buying an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

