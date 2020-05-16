Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $49.19 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $967.42 million, a PE ratio of 119.98 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $27,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,101.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $2,221,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,648.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,948,201 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,660,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,256,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,832,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 449,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 389,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 71,246 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

